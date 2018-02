HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they are looking for two suspects in a recent burglary of a Metro PCS store.

Officers were called to the store on East Pembroke Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.

A preliminary investigation found the suspects broke one of the windows and took multiple cellphones before fleeing the area.

If recognize the suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.