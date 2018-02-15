Police: Fatal two-vehicle accident on Oceana Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said via Twitter they are working a fatal accident on Oceana Boulevard.

The two-vehicle crash has Oceana Boulevard closed in both directions from Bell Road to Louisa Avenue.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

