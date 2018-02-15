Newport News police looking for attempted larceny suspects

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two people attempted to take money from 100-year-old man in early January.

On Jan. 11, police were dispatched to his home in the 100 block of Rexford Drive West for a suspicious person. The man was home along when a woman, who introduced herself as Kelly, and man came into his residence offering services to work on roofing, siding, and windows.

During the incident, the two suspects walked into the kitchen, and the woman picked up an envelope containing cash and took out the money. The man advised his wife was watching the entire incident on the cameras and yelled at the woman through the camera to put the money back.

The woman dropped the money, picked up her business card, and both suspects both ran out the door.

