Mikala Shiffrin wins gold in Giant Slalom

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — Twenty-two-year-old Mikala Shiffrin is golden. She made her Olympic debut in the giant slalom in PyeongChang after two days of weather delays.
Despite trailing the leader by 0.2 seconds going into her last and final run, she was able to power her way to a first-place finish.
She becomes the first American to win the Women’s Giant Slalom since 2006, finishing 0.39 seconds ahead of the silver medalist. And can claim Gold Medal No. 101 for Team USA in Winter Olympic History.
Wednesday’s Gold is the first of possibly five medals for the American skier who burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old in Sochi where she won Gold in the slalom.
Shiffrin will ski again tonight in an attempt to defend her Olympic slalom title. The event is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. ET.