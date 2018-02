PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Big Rigs are part of life here in Hampton Roads because of our busy shipping ports, but there are things you should know about sharing the road with these heavy handlers.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.