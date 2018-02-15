Junior high student buys Valentine’s roses for every girl at school

NORTH OGDEN, Ut. (News 4 Utah) – Move over, the Bachelor! Easton McKay handed out the roses yesterday and he didn’t send any girls home crying.

Easton, an 8th grader at North Ogden Junior High, said the idea was inspired by his sister who battled depression when she was his age.

“I just never really wanted anyone else to have to go through that. I know that Valentine’s Day can be tough for a lot of people. If this works for one person and it makes them a lot happier with their depression, then it was totally worth it,” said Easton.

Last year, Easton bought roses for all the girls in his class. This year, he decided to take it one step further and buy roses for all the girls at his school.

“He went without some Christmas gifts. He gave up his ski pass this year to be able to do it. Instead of hanging out with friends, he was out working or doing odd jobs to earn money,” said Heidi McKay, Easton’s mother.

On Valentine’s Day, he handed out approximately 500 roses with the help of the principal, his family, and his friends.

“I just think it’s so cool that he did that. Just finally somebody’s doing something nice. It’s not romantic, it’s just kind. It’s just love,” said Grace Malan, a 9th grader at North Ogden Junior High.

Easton hopes his act of kindness inspires others to do the same no matter what day of the year it is.

“Kindness always wins and that’s what it really comes down to here,” said Easton.