Olympic Zone Web Exclusive: Julia Mancuso surfs the frigid waters of South Korea

With the help of two local guides, Julia Mancuso and Gadi Schwartz surf the chilly waters of South Korea. This marks the second time that Julia has surfed at a Winter Olympics (Sochi).

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women’s American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more. She will continue to take us behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Winter Olympics with exclusives you’ll only see on our website.