IOW Sheriff warns of fake IRS calls

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – A familiar scam is popping up again in the region, and the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be on the lookout before it’s too late.

People are receiving calls from fraudsters claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

For the unsuspecting, the calls can be intimidating.

“You will be taken under custody by the local cops,” the caller claims, “as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment.”

The caller claims to represent some sort of enforcement agency for the IRS. If you take the bait and call them back, they try to make it sound like you’re in big trouble, claiming the IRS has filed a lawsuit against you.

“If you do not pay, you will be under custody for the next six months.”

“You’ll be getting arrested after we disconnect this call.”

A sheriff’s department investigator checked it out, and the fake IRS agent told him he owed $4,300 in unpaid taxes. But the bogus “debt” can be repaid by only one method – a prepaid gift card.

“You need to go to the bank, withdraw the cash, then I’ll be giving you the address of the store where you need to go.”

Don’t fall for it! The sheriff’s department says IRS agents or Law Enforcement will NEVER threaten arrest over the phone for unpaid taxes. IRS agents nor Law Enforcement will NEVER ask citizens to secure funds via prepaid gift cards.

If you get a call like this – hang up and call police.

Listen to the calls between the investigator and the fake IRS agent: