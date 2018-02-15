Intern Reflection: Crime, Poverty, and the Fourth Estate

Week 2

This week, after what seemed like millions of years of eager waiting, I had the opportunity to start writing stories. I learned a lot in a very short time about journalistic writing.

Our Digital Content Producer, Kevin, is extremely talented in quick, concise, accurate, and compelling writing. This style of journalistic writing- which is very scientific and technical, is something I struggle with. Kevin was patient with me as I tried to turn press releases into stories, and as I turned bland police reports into anecdotes. He gave me useful, specific feedback, and was patient enough to look over my stories, and to keep giving me more. I can tell that journalistic writing is very much a technical skill strengthened over time, and one that relies every bit on accuracy as it does on speed.

When I write for the web, I usually do it when I’m comfortable, and sit back to ponder my topic and play with language or develop my ideas through thoughtful writing. What I watched Kevin do, and what I’m learning to do, is not this kind of reflective, thoughtful writing- it is reporting, here, and now, and right away.

As soon as something newsworthy breaks, Kevin opens up a post and immediately starts writing, and does not stop until he is done. This… concept of writing something immediately and entirely in one sitting is pretty much foreign to me. But it’s a real-world, on-demand skill that is so vital to upholding journalism’s relevance and integrity, and the events of the world don’t demand poetic waxing, nor do they want it from a news outlet- they want reporting, and they need it now if it’s going to matter.

This technical skill of journalistic writing (so different from feature writing, content marketing, creative writing, academic writing, analytical writing, and even social media writing) is a skill I hope to strengthen significantly by the completion of my internship. I would never have had the opportunity to be in a situation that demanded content of such high caliber and at such rapid intervals of real-life urgency if I hadn’t been here for this internship. It is beyond rewarding for me to have the opportunity to respond to pressing real-life events and problems in real time. Thousands of people in Hampton Roads rely on WAVY to tell them first- and it’s thrilling being in the thick of it when that happens- and I understand, now, why it matters so much for journalistic writing to be concise, factual, and immediate in its delivery.

These are really important skills for me to learn, and the life experience of practicing them among the best of the best is something I can already tell will enhance my career skills the rest of my life- and it has already transformed my understanding of journalism overall.

Personal Opinions & Thoughts Inspired by this Work (A Reflection of No Institution or Figure Other Than That Of My Own Mind, Not At All Intended As A Reflection On My Work, But As A Mental Check-in With My Ideological Takeaways Overall)

The Moral Dilemma of Surrendering Belief

There is one particular story that I am assigned to write almost every day.

Every day, it’s pretty much the same story. And every day, it goes like this:

There is a man accused of a crime, and the police have submitted a 2-4 sentence description of said crime as well as a request to publicize the incident in hopes of finding information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The Man in this story, the man in almost all of these stories, always strikes me as more of an archetype than a real human being- he exists only in grainy photos from surveillance cameras. He appears in these photos to be, most generally, an African-American male wearing your regular, average gym clothes. He does not look particularly devious- in fact, he looks like pretty much anyone else I know. He is usually caught with his eyes half-closed, or his mouth half-open, or his gaze fixated on something in the distance- in other words, making the faces anyone makes when they don’t know someone’s taking their picture.

However, even a nonchalant facial expression is construed as “devious” when your photo gets paired with mega-size, all-black font, spelling out “SUSPECT.”

It is in that moment that a grainy photo of a sad-looking middle-aged man transforms, in the eye of the viewer, from a complicated, real human being into “SUSPECT.”

I see that complicated, real human being before I slap the “SUSPECT” label over their name (or description). I see regular, flesh-and-blood human beings who struggle with everyday problems, and they are not personifications of social evils- they are just people, who do the best they can, and sometimes they fail.

The crime this mythical Man, or that this collection of grainy photos, commits, is a nonviolent one. His offense is stealing food, or stealing beer, or stealing pizza, or stealing cigarettes, or shoplifting, or grabbing a handful of groceries and running out the door- things which are obviously not ideal moral behavior, but they are not the crimes of a crooked, maleficent deviant- they are the crimes of accident, of poverty, of struggle, and of misfortune.

The last line of every single one of these reports ends with the cheery repetition of what I have always thought to be a particularly dystopian and macabre jingle of law enforcement: “If you have any information on this suspect, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.”

I write these stories and report them without comment, simply and accurately, every time. But every time I do, I can’t help but wonder if I’m, also, being used to tell a story about right and wrong, about social problems, and about “certain kinds” of people.

I feel that objective reporting of these police memos presents the writer or reporter, in this situation, with a troubling existential quandary. For, if I tell the story objectively and with only these facts (from a 4-line police report), I am reporting the story appropriately and accurately.

But I am also leaving out a significant amount of social context- the context, and begging question all social institutions ought to consider, of whether it is actually advantageous to anyone to persecute nonviolent offenders with a medieval vigilance that feeds the very problems it hopes to fight, and to spend both police resources and valuable news time lending importance to something that is so obviously only “News” in the way that it highlights a particularly ugly facet of our criminal justice system, and by doing so, we lend it a power which is ethically not its due.

This practice of reporting parrots and gives greater legitimacy to the frankly disturbing level of vigilance police seem to exercise in their war on poor nonviolent offenders, a vigilance which all too clearly paints a scantly unflattering portrait about the priority of police to wage, old, meaningless wars on poor Americans.

I understand that it is actively significant to report on crime and danger- hardly anything could be more concretely the social duty of news organizations. But I also feel concern at the concept of media agencies acting as a functional voice of the rhetoric of the police force, when, so often, reporting on these police reports and officer requests does not improve the public good- but actively detracts from it.

I have a confession to make.

I don’t want you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

I don’t think anyone deserves to rot in jail the rest of their lives for stealing a pack of cigarettes. The court systems will be no kinder to these people than police have been, and both are avid practitioners of a convenient morality that consigns millions of black Americans to poverty with its selective policies, then persecutes those same black Americans at a disproportionate rate (almost a rate of 1:5) for the same crimes (such as shoplifting), openly regards black Americans with brutality, often killiing people in cold bloods for no reason other than that they look like “suspects” such as those I report, and then condemns millions of black Americans, each year, to a life in prison for nonviolent crimes- too often for nothing more than the crime of stealing a pack of cigarettes.

In no way do I see this as socially productive.

Every time I publish one of these stories about This Mythical Man- this man with the grainy photo, and the sweatpants, and the tired or disoriented eyes, I wonder- will someone be profiled by a police officer today because of my story? Will someone be pulled over, who just happened to “look like” a suspect that left Farm Fresh without paying, and, in acclaimed pursuit of this heinous crime, will the police search their car for this reason, and will they think of my story, and will they recall the visceral image of an impossibly grainy photo, and will that man they pulled over become confused, and will the police officer then seize on that frustration, and will they then find this innocent person to be guilty, doomed by some other abstract crime conjured in that moment, or even just by the officer’s whim- will they do this to someone? Will they do this because of my photo?

Will there be another Philando Castile today because of my story?

Will someone be profiled, will someone have their life ruined, will someone come home to their Daddy gone because I chose to be complicit in only telling you one part of the story, a story that, from a four-sentence police report and a grainy photo of a man holding a bag, I cannot possibly know? Is there any other behavior that legitimizes law enforcement’s systemic institutional violence more than mine does in this instance?

Where men rape and white women steal and fathers beat their daughters, and people do real, actually bad things- and while these things are reported on, do we not disgrace these real issues by stooping so low as to report on a stolen pizza by someone who, every time, fits the stereotype of a demographic chronically profiled by police, as if it were somehow of the same criminal consequence, and, every time, I wonder, why is this the only story we are telling? I wonder, if we only tell this piece of the story, are we reinforcing structures of institutionalized oppression, police brutality, vindictive thinking, and the cycle of prison labor and generational poverty?

I wonder, if we didn’t write this story about a man who walked off with a pizza, if we didn’t tell the public, the public who listens to us and trusts our voice, that they should call the cops on this man and LOCK-HIM-UP, if the world would really be such a worse place for that fact.

I wonder how to reconcile systemic injustice with accurate reporting. I wonder how to reconcile morality with duty, and sometimes I wonder which one is which.

I wonder, as I publish that story on this Mythical Man, because I am an intern and I value my job and realize this is but a reality of all news outlets and a small part of the role I play- I wonder if, somehow, I am allowed a free pass from the guilt of perpetuating institutional prejudice and propping up police violence because (I tell myself as I hit “Publish”) I want to do my job.

I wonder if this is how police officers feel when they slam that kid onto the concrete because he didn’t look at them right, and that’s what all the other cops do to keep things safe. I wonder if they were just doing their job. I wonder if this is how executives feel as they sign off, abstractly, on paperwork to dig pipelines through sacred sites. I wonder if this is how ICE agents feel as they hunt men, women, and children like bloodthirsty hounds and rip them of their livelihood and lives. I wonder if this is how politicians feel when they sign a bill that will strip health care from millions, but which will look good as policy. I wonder if they, too, are just trying to keep their jobs- and however our actions affect lives, that’s all that matters, right?

If that was the case, there would be zero accountability for unjust action in this world. The people in power should wield that power carefully and compassionately, and those writers who craft the voice of news media- a voice thousands trust- possess incredible power to either enforce a narrative of things as they are or to supplement that coverage with the kind of in-depth critical perspective that challenges all of us to destabilize anything that obscures justice and inspires us to consider social attitudes for what they might or should be- the choice to serve an agenda of what’s conventional, or to serve an agenda of what is truly newsworthy, not what is just functional performance to placate police departments, at the cost of real people’s livelihood and lives, as well as justice overall.

This is the world we must occupy, and narrate with conscience.

This is the story I write every day.

And every day, a mundane task is made cosmically heavy and grave by the burning, persistent question- am I complicit?

The answer I truly believe every time, is yes.

While factual reporting is theoretically unbiased, we can’t help but inadvertently, as writers and reporters, reinforce a certain landscape of the world based on our own beliefs about it. We decide what is newsworthy- and I don’t mean that as a matter of personal preference, but as a matter of moral responsibility. I understand that it is virtually inconceivable to imagine a corporate-owned media outlet somehow capable of producing only investigative, socially relevant, or important pieces with the matter of truth as the only concern, and not a single anecdote of frivolous intent- neither would this kind of outlet be useful to the everyman, who so often relies on you for his updates on weather or traffic. This is not what I argue at all. I don’t argue for a morally fascist utilitarian kind of journalism, I argue for and hope for the persistence of a journalism that is fundamentally creative- a kind of journalism I still see crafting the mission and ideology of many anchors, stories, and news outlets every day at WAVY, despite whatever social afflictions we find ourselves, too, burdened with.

Like some kind of weird fetishist, I bear the idealism that is that obvious stamp of inexperience, and too often the “warning” label of someone who probably just won’t make it in the field. That might be true.

But in an age of competing social tensions that tend to manifest in body counts, and in an age where leading officials are enacting consistent and deliberate attempts to undermine a critical and honest press, I think that this ideal of pursuing honesty and social duty, no matter how far-fetched of an ideal it may be, is one we should continue to strive for.

I worry at the increasing construction of information (a concrete thing) as a consumer product (something to be owned, transformed, and dictated). I think the media is doing an exemplary job at lending accurate coverage to the surreal, fast-paced, complicated world we now live in, and I am inspired by the many, many journalists who doggedly uphold this mission, and also justice itself, to a higher standard of unwavering integrity.

In my minute corner of the world, I am telling a very small, very old tale in the story I tell every day. But this small story is part of a big one. And I can’t help but wonder, and continually feel challenged by, the inherent tension that comes with a duty to be the Microphone and not the Speaker.

My small experience and personal reflection on the power of news coverage and its role in sustaining a focus on nonviolent crime that reinforces the prison-industrial complex and upholds institutional racism is, by no means, a major cosmic breakthrough of any kind. But it is a reflective experience that I consider mine, and it is an active moment in which I am learning, deciding, and actively realizing what kind of writer, what kind of truth-teller, and what kind of person I will choose to be.