In The Kitchen: Big Kahuna Breakfast Wrap

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Breakfast was served! Dwayne Appleton is the Executive Chef and barista at Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar and he wowed our staff with the Big Kahuna breakfast burrito and the Bailout.
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week gets underway this weekend and Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar is one of the more than 90 restaurants participating. New this year, breakfast is part of the celebration so stop by and give Java a try! You’ll be glad you did.
Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar
1807 Mediterranean Ave
Virginia Beach
(757) 428-JAVA
JavaSurf.com
Instagram and Facebook @JavaSurfCafe
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week
Feb. 18 through Feb. 25
Restaurants, menus and more!
VBRestaurantWeek.com
(757) 422-4420
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Restaurant Week/Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar.