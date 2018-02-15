In The Kitchen: Big Kahuna Breakfast Wrap

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Breakfast was served! Dwayne Appleton is the Executive Chef and barista at Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar and he wowed our staff with the Big Kahuna breakfast burrito and the Bailout.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week gets underway this weekend and Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar is one of the more than 90 restaurants participating. New this year, breakfast is part of the celebration so stop by and give Java a try! You’ll be glad you did.

Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar

1807 Mediterranean Ave

Virginia Beach

(757) 428-JAVA

JavaSurf.com

Instagram and Facebook @JavaSurfCafe

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Feb. 18 through Feb. 25

Restaurants, menus and more!

VBRestaurantWeek.com

(757) 422-4420

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Restaurant Week/Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar.