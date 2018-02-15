Ex-Hampton city employee pleads guilty to child pornography distribution

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee for the City of Hampton pleaded guilty to on Thursday to distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Robert Dobbins of Hampton had an account on an unidentified website that he used to post and share images containing child pornography.

An undercover, foreign law enforcement officer came across Dobbins’ account name, “DEATHLYROSE55,” on the website and began corresponding with him in September of 2017.

When Dobbins responded to the undercover officer, he claimed he had abused a child and sent the officer a mega link containing child pornography, according to court documents.

Investigators were able to track the email address associated with Dobbins’ “DEATHLYROSE55” account on the website to his Hampton residence.

Dobbins had been previously convicted of receipt and possession of child pornography in January of 2005 while he employed by the U.S. Navy.

According to court documents, Dobbins admitted to using his city-issued cell phone to use the internet. He also stated he would trade links and videos containing child pornography with other users on the website.

Court documents revealed Dobbins told agents he cut and pasted photographs from Facebook of his friends’ daughters and re-posted them to his account of the unidentified website.

Dobbins was arrested and charged in November of 2017. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 7.