Injuries reported in crash involving tractor-trailer on MMMBT

NOTE: A live look at the scene of a crash on the Interstate 664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. [APP USERS CAN WATCH HERE]

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries were reported in a crash Thursday morning involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 664 at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Traffic cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation showed a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the bridge — with at least one car pinned up against the wall.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the crash was reported with injuries just before 8 a.m.

All northbound traffic on the bridge-tunnel were stopped for nearly two hours before the scene was scene cleared. A detour was set-up at the Western Freeway –to the JRB — for drivers to navigate around the crash.

Southbound lanes were closed for a brief period of time as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest traffic updates.