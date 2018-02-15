Chesapeake security guard’s murder trial pushed back

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A security guard charged with first-degree murder for shooting a man who family members say was playing Pokemon Go will now go to trial in June.

Charges against Johnathan Cromwell were upgraded from second-degree murder in July in connection to the fatal shooting of Jiansheng Chen in the River Walk neighborhood of Chesapeake on Jan. 26, 2017. He was also granted a six-month continuance in July, and a motion granted Tuesday pushed his new trial date from March to June 25.

Cromwell has admitted to shooting Chen, but his lawyers have said he shot Chen in self-defense, and he thought Chen was going to kill him with his van. Chen’s family has said he was at River Walk that night playing Pokémon Go.

Prosecutors say Chen was shot in his van as he was driving away.

