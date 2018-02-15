Bertie Co. courthouse evacuates, closes due to threat

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies are investigating after a suspicious phone call led to the evacuation and eventual closure of the Bertie County courthouse on Thursday.

The courthouse received the threatening call around 3:15 p.m., according to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. They say the caller implied “something big/bad was going to happen” at 4 p.m.

Deputies said they were performing a sweep of the building and blocked off the area, but couldn’t confirm if there was a bomb threat. The courthouse was closed for the rest of the day and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday.