Authorities: Suspect in custody after shooting at Walmart in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday morning at a Walmart in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that deputies had responded to the Tabb area Walmart.

York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs said a deputy happened to be at the Walmart and witnessed the shooting. The deputy immediately took the shooter — who officials say is a 34-year-old woman — into custody.

A woman shot during a dispute was taken to the hospital, but her the extent of her injuries were not immediately known.

The Walmart was shutdown and the entrances to the store were blocked while deputies investigated the shooting.

Walmart in TABB is closed until further notice. The investigation for the shooting this morning is continuing. pic.twitter.com/8i03fyGZtU — York-PoquosonSO (@YorkPoquosonSO) February 15, 2018

