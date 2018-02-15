Attempted robbery leaves one man injured

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an attempted robbery has left one man with injuries early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Military Highway for the incident.

Police say they found the victim at the scene with injuries and he was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.

