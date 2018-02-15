Arson suspect arrested for allegedly threatening to burn church

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to burn St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Monday.

Newport News Fire Department officials say the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the church on 34th Street to investigate a threat.

Church staff told officials Romie Orlando Sanders was at the church and became disruptive. They say when he was asked to leave, he threatened to come back and start a fire.

The Fire Marshal’s office obtained a warrant for Sanders for threatening to burn a place of assembly.

During their investigation, officials found out that Sanders was also wanted in connection to an open case from August of 2017 where a dumpster had been set on fire in the 3300 block of West Avenue.

Sanders was also charged for arson of personal property less than $200 for the dumpster incident.