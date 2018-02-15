Active shooter threat: how you should plan to react

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — How safe are Virginia schools? You may be wondering in the wake of the latest school shooting in Florida.

Virginia law requires two lockdown drills during the first 20 days of school each session and two more during the remainder of the year in every public school.

10 On Your Side reached out to local school districts. Of course no one wants to tip their hand and discuss details, but each school district and city has a plan and they practice it.

10 On Your Side also spoke with Sergeant Scott Blystone, who runs the Active Shooter Program for the Portsmouth Police Department.

He advises the community on the best ways to protect themselves.

“This is a serious threat and we need to take it seriously it doesn’t happen in other places anymore it happens right here,” he told WAVY.com. “We need to come up with plans for our schools, for our churches for our businesses and we need to practice those plans.”

Blystone says you should start by knowing your surroundings. “You need to decide where your hiding spots are you need to decide where your escape routes are you need to decide, if I need a weapon where can I go get it.”

If you’re in an active shooter situation he says run first, then hide. “Anything with thick walls, thick doors, no windows anything that you can put some kind of barricade, push a couch up against a door, push a desk up against it.”

Then, take out your phone if you can and contact police.

Police want you to download the new app called P-3 right away.

It allows you to send information and pictures or live video without making a sound.

Blystone says be specific about where you are, and who is shooting or what they look like.

“I understand kids wanting to call or text their parents, it’s important they do that, but it’s important they get the information to us first so that we can stop the threat.”

If you can’t get away, Blystone says you must fight because your life depends on it.

Of course, preventing these shootings in the first place is what everyone wants.

Blystone says it’s more important than ever to report suspicious activity to police, teachers, and/or parents.