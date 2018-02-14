York County man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a Newport News woman, and breaking her phone when she tried to call police.

Newport News police say officers were called to a home on Coral Key Place on Feb. 6 for a domestic situation.

A 30-year-old woman where told officers an argument with her boyfriend turned physical when he follower her into the bedroom, and locked the door.

Police say the woman claimed she was sexually assaulted. When she tried to call police, he reportedly took her cellphone and threw it against the wall as he was leaving.

Police say 34-year-old Tyler Lee Starliper was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges — abduction, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and misdemeanor assault and damaging the cell phone to prevent the victim from calling police.

Starliper is being at Newport News City Jail.