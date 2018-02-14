What’s Happening: Black History Month Parade, Schock and Shivers 5K, and Asian Festival

Take a walk through the historic downtown district and learn about prominent black businesses and the notable African Americans who contributed to the culture of Portsmouth. Participants are asked to dress up, representing an African-American, past, present, local, city, state, national or international.

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Intersections of Effingham and King Streets

Cost: Free, Donations for the Museum are being accepted

Schock and Shivers 5K Run and Cold Water Challenge Course: Saturday, Feb. 17

Head to Chesapeake for the Schock and Shivers 5K and Cold Water Challenge Course. It’s put on by the Law Enforcement United. It’s in memory of two fallen Chesapeake officers, Timothy B. Schock and Jarrod B. Shivers. The money raised goes towards organizations who assist families of fallen officers and provide grants to agencies to prevent law enforcement fatalities.

When: Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m.

Where: Oak Grove Lake Park

Cost: $40 Early Registration, $50 Same Day Registration

This event is put on by the Williamsburg Pottery. It features authentic Asian cuisines for tasting, Martial Arts demonstrations, music, traditional dance, Dragon Dance and much more!

When: Doors Open at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Williamsburg Pottery

Cost: Free