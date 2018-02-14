What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Mikaela Shiffrin (finally) competes, women’s hockey gold medal rematch

Happy Valentine’s Day from PyeongChang.

Tonight the men’s downhill competition is set to get underway after it was postponed because of high winds Feb. 10, while Mikaela Shiffrin is set to finally make her PyeongChang debut in the women’s giant slalom after that event was also postponed.

The curling men’s and women’s tournament continues with round robin action and the United States women’s hockey team will face Canada in a gold medal game rematch. A medal will also be awarded in the pairs’ free skate.

Check out all of the events on tonight’s Olympic schedule below:

Primetime on NBC

All you need is love…but a medal wouldn’t hurt, either. A medal will be handed out in the figure skating pairs event tonight. Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot come into the rink as the gold medal favotires. Savchenko is the oldest figure skater at PyeongChang at 34 years old.

Two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are possible contenders for a spot on the podium just days after they helped Canada win a gold medal in the team event. The pair will be attempting to throw a quad Salchow, which is an element that has never been landed cleanly at the Olympics. The only Americans in the event are husband and wife Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim. The couple, competing in their first Olympics, is not expected to contend for a medal.

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin is set to finally make her PyeongChang debut in Primetime in the women’s giant slalom. She is seeking the first of a possible five medals for her at these games. The 22-year-old is the first woman to win three consecutive world slalom titles in 78 years. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday but was delayed because of weather.

Watch on TV: NBC 8 p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBCSports App: Stream LIVE here

Curling

Curling, curling and more curling. With the conclusion of the mixed doubles tournament, all eyes are on the men’s and women’s tournaments. Round robin play continues Wednesday.

Canada claimed the first gold medal for mixed doubles curling in Olympic history Tuesday with its win over Sweden. Canada is the heavy favorite in both the men’s and women’s tournaments as well. Rachel Homan leads the Canadian women, who went undefeated on their journey to PyeongChang. The team won gold in Sochi in 2014, but none of the curlers at this year’s games were on that team.

The United States, led by first-time Olympian Nina Roth, has a squad with a plethora of experience in Tabitha Peterson, Becca Hamilton and Aileen Geving. The U.S women have never won an Olympic curling medal. Could this be the team to change that?

Women’s round robin tournament:

CAN vs. KOR, Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

DEN vs. JPN, Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

CHN vs. OAR, Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

GBR vs. USA, Stream LIVE Here 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

CHN vs. GBR, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

CAN vs. SWE, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

USA vs. SUI, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 6:00a.m. PT

KOR vs. JPN, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Just like the women’s tournament, the Canadian men are the favorite to be on the top spot of the podium. Canada, led by Kevin Koe, is looking to take home its fourth gold medal. Possible contenders to break Canada’s winning streak are Sweden and Switzerland.

Team USA, led by John Shuster, has a lineup of Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner. They opened the tournament with a win over South Korea. Although not the favorites in the competition, they could still be in the contention conversation.

Men’s round robin tournament:

USA vs. ITA, Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:35p.m. PT

NOR vs. CAN, Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:35p.m. PT

GBR vs. JPN, Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:35p.m. PT

DEN vs. SUI, Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:35p.m. PT

Skeleton

Two superheroes could face off for gold in men’s skeleton, as Latvia’s Martin Dukurs—nicknamed “Superman”—enters PyeongChang having won five world championships and eight straight World Cup titles. The host nation counters with 23-year-old Yun Sung-bin, who has traditionally competed with an Iron Man-inspired helmet. Yun seeks South Korea’s first-ever Olympic medal in skeleton. Team USA’s Matt Antoine will look to contend for the podium again after winning bronze in 2014, while compatriot John Daly completes a remarkable comeback from a scary injury in Sochi to compete at these Games.

Men’s Runs 1-2: Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 4:00p.m. PT

Figure Skating

Stream the entire pairs’ free skate final—featuring Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, and Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim—from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m PT. Stream LIVE Here

Snowboarding

Defending Olympic champion Pierre Vaultier of France is considered the favorite in the snowboard cross. The 30-year-old continues to perform at a high level, winning a world championship last season. Hagen Kearney and Jonathan Cheever both could be in medal contention for Team USA.

Men’s snowboard cross seeding runs: Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

Men’s snowboard cross elimination heats, quarterfinals, semifinals, small final and big final: Stream LIVE Here at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

Men’s downhill, Alpine skiing’s fastest discipline, was originally scheduled for Feb. 10 but was postponed due to wind gusts up 72 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour). Favorites in this event include a pair from Norway, Kjetil Jansrud and Aksel Lund Svindal, as well as Matthias Mayer. Bryce Bennett has the best chance at a medal for the U.S.

Men’s downhill: Stream LIVE Here at 9:00p.m. ET / 6:00p.m. PT

Watch the entire women’s giant slalom competition, featuring favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Women’s giant slalom run 1: Stream LIVE Here at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Women’s giant slalom run 2: Stream LIVE Here 11:45p.m. ET / 8:45p.m. PT

Hockey

Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel continue on their redemption tour here in PyeongChang. The U.S women’s team lost the gold medal to Canada in Sochi and have never let that moment leave their minds. The U.S and Canadian women’s teams are off to a hot start in the tournament, both having wins over Finland and OAR under their belt. Both teams have already clinched a spot in the semifinals. The two teams will meet tonight in a rematch at 10:10p.m. This could very well be a preview of what the gold medal game could look like come next week.

Women’s Preliminary Round:

USA vs. CAN, Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

OAR vs. FIN, Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT

The men’s hockey tournament continues play Wednesday. This year though, the teams look a little different than in Olympics past.

Since 1998, the National Hockey League has sent their best players to the Olympics, but not this year. In April 2017, the NHL decided they would not be sending any of their star athletes over to PyeongChang to represent their native countries. With the absence of the NHL’s elite talent, it provides players who otherwise would never have made the Olympic roster their chance to shine.

Men’s Preliminary Round:

FIN vs. GER, Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

NOR vs. SWE, Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT

CZE vs. KOR, Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

SUI vs. CAN, Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

Cross-Country Skiing

Jessie Diggins will look to earn a spot on the podium in the 10km freestyle for Team USA, but all eyes will be on Norwegian Marit Bjorgen. The 10-time Olympic medalist could leave PyeongChang as the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. The current record holder is compatriot Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who missed out on a spot at these Games but owns 13 career medals in biathlon.

Women’s 10km, Free: Stream LIVE here 3:15a.m. ET / 12:15a.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

Team USA’s Ashley Caldwell is the reigning world champion in women’s aerials. She could contend for the gold in PyeongChang, but she has struggled in the lead-up to the Olympics. China’s Xu Mengtao is considered the favorite after winning silver at the 2014 Games, and she will look to become China’s first ever Olympic gold medalist in the event. American Kiley McKinnon could also compete for the podium, along with Australians Lydia Lassila and Danielle Scott.

Women’s Aerial Qualifying: Stream LIVE Here 6:00a.m. ET / 3:00a.m. PT

Luge

Chris Mazdzer made history when he won the silver medal for men’s singles, and he will return to luge competition in the relay tonight, where he will be joined by Summer Britcher and a U.S. doubles team in the relay.

Germany is the event favorite, while the U.S. will likely be competing with the Olympic Athletes from Russia, Latvia and Canada for a spot on the podium.The U.S. finished sixth in this event in Sochi.

Men’s Relay: Stream LIVE Here 7:30a.m. ET / 4:30a.m. PT

Biathlon

The women’s individual event was scheduled for Wednesday, but because of poor weather conditions, it was pushed back until Thursday. Laura Dahlmeier, the 24-year-old German star, will go for her third gold medal of the 2018 Winter Games.

The men’s individual event will also take place tonight. Martin Fourcade is the favorite. He won gold in this event in 2014 and also placed first in the pursuit earlier in these Olympics.

Women’s 15km individual: Stream LIVE Here at 3:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. PT

Men’s 20km individual: Stream LIVE Here at 6:20 a.m. ET / 3:20 a.m. PT

Speed Skating

The 10000m could be the cherry on top for the Netherlands’ Sven Kramer. Though he has won three consecutive gold medals in the 5000m (including in PyeongChang), Kramer has failed to win the 10000m, being disqualified for a lane change in 2010 and losing gold to Jorrit Bergsma four years later in Sochi. Kramer’s gold in the 5000m made him the most decorated men’s speed skater in Olympic history. No Americans qualified for the 10000m.

Men’s 10,000m: Stream LIVE Here, 6:00a.m. ET / 3:00a.m. PT