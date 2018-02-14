Shooting investigation underway at NSA at Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, Md. (NBC) — A shooting investigation is underway at the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County police shared a tweet about a possible shooting just before 7:30 a.m.

From Chopper4, a handcuffed man could be seen sitting on the ground. Nearby, a black SUV appears to have crashed into a barrier at one of the facility’s secure vehicle entry gates. Bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle’s front window.

@AACoFD is assisting Fort Meade Fire Department with an incident at NSA. No additional information is available. @AACOPD is not the lead investigating agency. Questions should be referred to NSA and Fort Meade Public Affairs. @FortMead — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) February 14, 2018

An NSA spokesman says the incident is is under control. No additional information has been released.

The NSA’s presence is clearly visible in the area, with large satellite dishes and glass and steel buildings rising from the tree line. Chain link fences marked with restricted access signs and topped with barbed wire run along the perimeter of the campus.

Posted signs inform drivers of various exits for the NSA and Fort Meade, including one for deliveries, another for the visitors center and one designated only for employees.

Fort George G. Meade – HWY32 is closed in both directions near Fort Meade due to a police investigation. Please take alternate routes, expect long delays and drive carefully. — Fort Meade PAO (@FtMeadeMD) February 14, 2018

This is not the first time an incident has been reported at the gate.

In 2015, a 27-year-old transgender woman who went by the name Mya was killed, and a passenger was wounded, when police opened fire after the pair tried to gain unauthorized entry at an NSA gate at Fort Meade.