DANVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — An 81-year-old man from Danville was found safe hours after a Senior Alert was issued by Virginia State Police.

State police say Curtis Grover Tuck had been last seen Tuesday at his Danville home before he was found on Wednesday.

Police in Danville said Tuck suffers from a cognitive impairment and may have needed medical attention.

Breaking News! This just in …………Missing Danville man located by @DanvillePD officers and has been reunited with family members. Big thank you to @VSPPIO for assistance with the Silver Alert. pic.twitter.com/qWaND8qZBh — Danville VA Police (@DanvillePD) February 14, 2018