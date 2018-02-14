Room burglarized at hotel in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a hotel room burglary that occurred at the Red Roof Inn in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency communications received the call at 1:20 p.m. for a burglary complaint at the hotel.

The investigation revealed that the two unknown suspects made entry into a hotel room and while inside of the room removed miscellaneous electronic items and personal belongings of the hotel guest in the room. After obtaining the items, the suspects were seen leaving from the area on foot and walking on Coliseum Drive towards West Mercury Blvd.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.