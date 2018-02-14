Portsmouth detectives investigating suspicious male in blue van

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they’re aware of a suspicious man who’s reportedly tried to approach young women in a blue van.

The department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating the matter, and police say citizens should alert police instead of trying to confront the man.

Those who witness a crime or suspicious behavior are asked to call 911 or the department’s non-emergency number at 757-393-5300. Those who want to remain anonymous also can call the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips can also be submitted to the “P3 Tips” app or via the web at http://www.p3tips.com. Police add that social media platforms should not be used to alert police, as they’re not monitored on a consistent basis.