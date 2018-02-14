Police hold RESET walk after woman dies in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police walked through a Portsmouth neighborhood the day after a woman was shot and killed.

Officers were called to an area near Portsmouth Boulevard and Des Moines Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday, and found 22-year-old Keytondra M. Wilson suffering from gunshots to her upper body.

Wilson died at the scene, according to police.

“This incident happened in the daytime, in the street, in the neighborhood. This street has a lot of children. It’s very important for us to understand who it was, why it was that this incident happened,” Det. Misty Holley said Tuesday.

Hours after Wilson was identified, officers were in the neighborhood performing held a RESET (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk.

Portsmouth police doing a RESET walk one day after young woman was shot and killed. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1t7yS9fbEl — Brandi Cummings (@BrandiWAVY) February 14, 2018

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings will have a full report tonight on WAVY News 10 after the Olympics.