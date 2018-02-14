Olympic Zone Web Exclusive: Julia Mancuso and her husband dress up for Valentine’s Day

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NBC) — Julia Mancuso and her husband travel to Seoul for Valentine’s Day. They plan on visiting a local palace during their stay, but they’ll have to dress the part before doing so.

Julie Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women’s American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more. She will continue to take us behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Winter Olympics with exclusives you’ll only see on our website.