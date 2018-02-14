Norfolk mayor meeting with President Trump today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander is part of a group of mayors who will meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lori Crouch says the meeting will cover a tax program called Opportunity Zones — and ways it can help the communities of Birmingham, Charlotte and Norfolk.

The program incentivizes the private sector to invest in low-income communities. Wednesday’s meeting is slated for 2:30 p.m.

Alexander is expected to talk about how the program would transform the St. Paul’s area of the city.

Norfolk recently voted to move forward with plans to overhaul the public housing neighborhoods of Calvert Square, Tidewater Gardens, and Young Terrace.

The 10-year plan calls for replacing the current housing with mixed-income housing.

