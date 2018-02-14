Newport News man wanted after 6-month-old boy hurt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted by Newport News police in connection to a six-month-old boy being injured Tuesday morning.

According to Newport News police, an emergency call was made in the 100 block Robinson Drive for a “code blue” involving the child.

Police are currently looking for 24-year-old Denzel Lamar Arrington, who is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect. They say Arrington knows the victim.

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department says the child is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about Arrington’s location is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.