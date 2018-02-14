Mikaela Shiffrin in contention for first Olympic giant slalom medal

Standings after the first run

1. Manuela Moelgg (Italy)

2. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) +.20 seconds

3. Federica Brignone (Italy) +.29

4. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) +.55

5. Marta Bassino (Italy) +.57

Shiffrin, who finished fifth in the event in Sochi, is looking to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic giant slalom medal since Julia Mancuso claimed gold in 2006.

Giant slalom features two runs. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

The second run is scheduled for 11:45 p.m. ET. Watch live here: