NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man shot in Newport News Wednesday morning was taken to the hospital, police say.

Newport News police officers were called to Circuit Lane — in the Denbigh section of the city — around 1:30 a.m. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the arm.

Paramedics took him to the hospital with an injury described as not life-threatening.

If you have any information about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.