NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk police say officers were called to Kimball Terrace — in the Grandy Village neighborhood — around 8:45 p.m. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is expected to be OK.

The circumstances and motive of the shooting are unclear.

If you know anything that may help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.