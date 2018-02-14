Today is last day to take survey for Va. Beach dome site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Time is running out to offer input on the future of the dome site project in Virginia Beach. The last day to take the city’s online survey is Wednesday.
Virginia Beach is looking to develop the property into a family-friendly mixed-use space. It would include a live performance venue, retail space, restaurants, housing and office space.
A proposal backed by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams calls for year-round surf park at the site.
The city launched the survey last month, with some residents raising concerns about a surf park possibly being blocks from the ocean.
You can read more about the project and find a link to the survey here.