PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s still time to save a table for you and your Valentine at 11th Street Tap House. Their special menu includes a fresh salad, succulent steak and lobster tail, and a cake that actually calls for nitrogen as the secret ingredient.

11th Street Tap House – Three Course Valentine’s Tasting Menu

1011 Atlantic AVE

Attached to the Hampton Inn

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Phone: (757) 321-8354

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 11th Street Tap House.