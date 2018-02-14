Florida man arrested on drug charges after calling 911 to report people running through his home

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a Sarasota County man was under the influence of narcotics when he called 911 to report a home invasion, saying there were people running through his home and back yard.

There was never a home invasion and now the man faces nearly a dozen felony drug charges after deputies say they found a large stash of drugs in his home.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Austin Stuenkel, 22, on nearly a dozen felony drug charges.

Deputies responded to Stuenkel’s home on Yorktown Street around 11 p.m. on Monday night after he called 911 about people running through his home and yard. While inside the home, deputies say they saw narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia which led them to believe Stuenkel was dealing drugs.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and served it at Stuenkel’s home at 4:40 a.m. the next day.

Detectives say they found various narcotics throughout the residence including two baggies of cocaine in a bedroom closet and master bedroom. The first bag weighed 29.2 grams, the second bag weighed 10.2 grams. Deputies say they found additional bags of cocaine as well. All of the of cocaine found in the home weighed 45 grams.

Deputies say they also discovered the following drugs at Stuenkel’s home:

3,331 Xanax pills

22 Clonazepam pills

.2 grams of Hydromorphone Hydrochloride

2.6 grams of MDMA

6.3 grams of Amphetamine

.6 grams of Mehtamphetanube

1.6 grams of Buprenorphine

3,817 grams of marijuana

5.5 grams of Phencyclidine

Detectives reported that 20 other items were found in the home, some had narcotics labels. These items were submitted to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Drug Lab for testing.

Stuenkel was arrested on 11 drug charges.