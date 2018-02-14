Elderly man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Tuesday night.

Lenwood Green, 83, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at a Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Frederick Blvd.

Green’s described as five feet five inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen driving a blue 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tag VVT-2273.

If you find Green, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.