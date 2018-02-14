Eastern Shore native publishes book about bold women in black history

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore native is using her talents to remember black women who have paved the way for others.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon sat down with author and illustrator Vashti Harrison, who recently published a book entitled “Little Leaders.”

The book showcases drawing and biographies of bold women in black history. Harrison says she drew those women in a sweet way to remind the world that children of color are innocent.

“I read these studies that say little black girls are seen as more adult and less innocent as girls in the same age range, and that breaks my heart,” Harrison said. “I don’t do very much in the world. I draw pictures. If in my work I remind people that kids are kids, and all kids are innocent, I’ll do that.”

In a special report tonight, hear what sparked the idea behind the book. Coverage starts after the Olympics.