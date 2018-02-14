“Do the right thing:” Victim’s grandfather wants murder suspect to surrender to police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police want to know who pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting of a woman Tuesday in Portsmouth.

22-year-old Keytondra Wilson died at the scene on Portsmouth Boulevard.

She was found shot to death inside a car.

Wilson’s grandfather won’t soon forget their last conversation on Monday.

“When she left I’d tell her be careful out there, take care and then she’d say ‘I love you,’” said George Cross. “That’s the last time I saw her.”

Cross said he got a phone call from police Tuesday night but at first had no idea why.

“When he told me he was a detective, I said well she got a ticket,” he said.

But the news was much worse. It was such a shock that he passed out.

“The next thing I know I was on the floor,” he explained.

Portsmouth Police haven’t said much about the circumstances of the crime, but Wednesday they did a RESET or Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of a Trauma walk in the area of the shooting.

“Our focus is bringing closure to the family as well as helping the community heal,” Detective Misty Holley said.

That healing may take some time for the grieving grandfather.

“I loved her. I loved her just like she was my own child that I helped gave birth to. [I’m] gonna miss her. Really gonna miss her,” Cross said.

He told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings he believes his granddaughter may have been with a male friend but can’t be sure.

For now, he just wants the culprit to take responsibility.

“I’m a Christian person and I’m not holding any grudges or hate against them. I just want them to turn themselves in and do the right thing,” Cross explained.

Police encourage those with any information to call the Crime Line at 1 -888-LOCK-U-UP, call police directly, or submit tips anonymously online through https://www.p3tips.com/.