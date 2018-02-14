PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – As part of Black History Month observations on campus, Thomas Nelson Community College wants to talk about making higher learning a higher priority in African-American Communities. A panel of speakers will share their experiences pursuing different degrees at different stages of their lives, and in the face of different challenges.

Black Men Collegiate Conversation

Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Wythe Hall.

It’s a free event and suitable for ages 14 and up.

For information and to register for this event, visit TNCC.edu or email specialevents@tncc.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Thomas Nelson Community College.