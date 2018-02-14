Apartment fire displaces woman in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire at a Chesapeake apartment Tuesday evening displaced one person, officials say.

Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department were called to Jennifer Crescent — Bowers Hill area of the city — around 5:15 p.m.

Fire department officials say crews found light smoke coming out of a two-story multi-family dwelling.

Inside, firefighters found heavier smoke and fire on the first floor. The fire was out a little after 5:30 p.m., but officials say it caused caused extensive damage.

A woman who lived there was displaced. Everyone else who lives there was allowed back to their homes.

Officials say the fire was determined to have been electrical.