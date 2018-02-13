Wisniewski: Representing country in Olympics ‘an honor’

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD) – James Wisniewski, a defenseman for the U.S. men’s hockey team, is ready to represent his country in PyeongChang.

The 33-year-old Canton, Mich. native told Jack Doles what it meant to him to be a part of Team USA.

<<Click or tap here to watch the whole interview with James Wisniewski>>

“There’s no better feeling to get all this gear with your nation’s flag on it and to be able to represent your colors,” Wisniewski said.

The defenseman said just thinking about it gives him chills.

“Especially when you got to walk in the Opening Ceremonies and seeing 242 other American athletes all dressed the exact same, it was just such an honor and a pleasure,” he said.

Online:

Team USA Hockey

James Wisniewski on Twitter