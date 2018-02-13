Trump to name former Va. Rep. Thelma Drake as head of Federal Transit Administration

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — President Trump is expected to name former Virginia Congresswoman Thelma Drake the next leader of the Federal Transit Administration, according to a White House press release sent out Tuesday.

Drake, a Republican who represented Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District from 2005-2008 after serving eight years in the House of Delegates from 1996-2004, has been working as the assistant director of public works for the City of Norfolk since September of 2016.

She was also the director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation under former Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Drake has served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee while in Congress, the Transportation Committee while in the House of Delegates and the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board.

The announcement comes just a day after President Trump revealed a $200 billion infrastructure plan that he hopes will create $1.5 in public-private investment over the next decade.