YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County deputies need help tracking down two people wanted in a shoplifting case.

Deputies say the suspects stole “several items of clothing” from a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Gristmil Plaza on New Year’s Eve.

The suspects ran off after they were confronted by a store employee. They left the store in a white four-door sedan.

If you recognize this person, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.