Suffolk job fair to feature 45 employers across Hampton Roads

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A job fair being held in Suffolk Friday will feature representatives from several dozen employers across the region.

The fair is scheduled for Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk Workforce Development Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration.

City officials say some of the employers present will offer on-the-spot interviews.

A full list of the employers set to be at the fair can be found here.

Anyone interested is encouraged to have their resume and a valid ID. Officials say the event is first-come first-serve.