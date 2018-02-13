New head coach has Maury boys basketball in the hunt for a title

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Whoever stepped in as the new head coach at Maury High School would have some pretty big shoes to fill. Last summer, Jack Baker retired after 41 years and more than 700 wins as the Commodores’ head boys basketball coach.

Brandon Plummer was the man chosen by Baker to take over the reigns. “It was a great thing to take over for a hall of fame coach, in my eyes,” said Plummer, who’s not only kept the ship steady, he has it steaming full speed ahead.

The Commodores (20-3) head into the playoffs looking contenders for the program’s first ever state championship. “I try to get those guys to understand that, you can get it done this year,” said Plummer.