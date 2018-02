PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Alexandra Egress has quite a story to tell.

As a student at Hickory High School, she volunteered her time on the Oncology Unit at CHKD. A few years later, she returned to CHKD as a cancer patient. Last week she appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Hyundai.

It’s all part of an unexpected journey for Egress. You can find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.