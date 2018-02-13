Portsmouth mother hopes someone recognizes thief caught on camera

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — A Portsmouth mother says she lost peace of mind after what appears to be a teenager swiping a package right off her porch around one in the afternoon on Monday.

The thief swiped the package from the Stone Mill Estate neighborhood and it only took a matter of five seconds.

The mother, who wants to remain anonymous, tells 10 On Your Side that she is now worried because she and her daughter pulled up to the house six minutes after the suspect swiped the package off her front door step and ran to a getaway car waiting in the middle of the road.

“It makes me think what would have happened if my daughter and I showed up 6 minutes earlier and the guy was there?” said the mother.

She describes the suspect to 10 On Your Side, after all, the images captured by her home security camera are extremely clear.

“You can see the mustache, goatee, the gray hoodie he has on and his black pants and bright red shoes,” said the mother. “”He’s a kid around my sons age or nieces age.”

The mother says she received a notification on her phone that her package was delivered. And within minutes she got another notification, but this time, that someone else was at her doorstep.

She tells 10 On Your Side she ordered a car part so her husband could fix up a car for their 16-year-old son. The value? $75. However, the mother says that can be replaced and now she just wants the suspect to get caught so she can have peace of mind.

“I bought a home in a good neighborhood for that sense of peace, and things like this happen, it takes it away from me. If you needed something you could have asked me. We are good caring and loving people and I would have given you anything if you would have just asked.”

The mother says she believes the suspect followed the UPS truck because it was swiped from her porch right after it was dropped off. Police say there is a detective assigned to the case.