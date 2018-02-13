Police: Convenience store worker cut during robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A convenience store worker was injured late Monday night during a robbery in Newport News.

Newport News police officials say the robbery happened just before midnight at a J&G Food Mart on 27th Street.

A woman at the scene told police she was taking out the trash when she was grabbed by the suspect. During a struggle, the woman was cut on her right arm.

Police say the suspect forced her to go back inside the store. He then took cash and cigarettes before fleeing the area.

Medics treated the woman on scene. Police say detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery.