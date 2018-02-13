Michigan teacher on leave after sexual assault allegations

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison Public Schools teacher has been placed on paid leave after a sexual abuse allegation was made by a former student.

Authorities said the alleged incident took place in the early to mid-1990s when the teacher worked at Fremont Public Schools. The victim, who is now in her 40s, alerted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department because the man is still teaching.

The district immediately placed the 55-year-old man on leave while the investigation takes place.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department has talked to several other possible victims from the time period at Fremont Public Schools. Authorities said no victims from Ottawa County or Jenison Public Schools have been identified at this point of the investigation.