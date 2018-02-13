IOC may ask U.S. goalies to change mask

United States goaltenders Alex Rigsby and Nicole Hensley may have to replace their goalie masks or cover the Statue of Liberty image on their current helmet in order to meet IOC guidelines.

The rule states “No item may feature the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity.”

Maddie Rooney started the first game for the U.S. women’s team against Finland.

The issue came up during the 2014 Olympics when American goalie Jessie Vetter had to remove an image of the U.S. Constitution. In 2010, Ryan Miller had to remove the words “Miller time” and Jonathan Quick needed to cover up “Support Our Troops” slogan.

During the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, the IOC also asked Canadian-born South Korean goalie Matt Dalton to remove a tribute to a 16th-century Korean admiral.